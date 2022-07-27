Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,287 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,287 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.04.

Applied Materials Trading Up 2.8 %

AMAT traded up $2.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.67. The company had a trading volume of 73,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,674,473. The stock has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.84. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

