Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,898 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,780,000 after buying an additional 846,290 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 832,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,688,000 after buying an additional 496,952 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,543,000 after purchasing an additional 333,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,175. The company has a market capitalization of $91.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.26. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $266.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.00.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

