Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Buys 645 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $10.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $521.92. The company had a trading volume of 24,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,873. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $519.97 and its 200 day moving average is $564.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $462.66 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.