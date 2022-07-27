Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 122.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Danaher by 13.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Danaher by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Danaher by 73.4% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 500.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.00.

Danaher Trading Down 0.0 %

DHR traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $276.40. The company had a trading volume of 17,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,357. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $201.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.66. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.