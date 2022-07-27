ARMOR Price Tops $0.0099 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded up 3% against the dollar. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $45,359.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00016163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00031922 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi.

Buying and Selling ARMOR

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

