Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.07

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.07 and traded as low as $32.16. Arrow Financial shares last traded at $32.78, with a volume of 20,261 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrow Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $536.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average of $33.08.

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROW. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Arrow Financial by 468.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 45,069 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,525,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,539,000 after buying an additional 39,843 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,205,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

