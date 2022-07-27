Arvest Trust Co. N A Purchases 2,642 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in AT&T were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in AT&T by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 76,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in AT&T by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 350,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 127,233 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its position in AT&T by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 35,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 92,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.55.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Barclays cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

