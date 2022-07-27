Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Short Interest Up 3,500.0% in July

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 3,500.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Asante Gold in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Asante Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGOF remained flat at 0.90 on Wednesday. Asante Gold has a 1-year low of 0.50 and a 1-year high of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is 1.20.

About Asante Gold

Asante Gold Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the Republic of Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Fahiakoba concession situated in the Ashanti and Central regions in the Republic of Ghana; and 90% interest in the Bibiani gold mine located in the western region of Ghana.

