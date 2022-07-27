Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 433.33 ($5.22).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 440 ($5.30) to GBX 360 ($4.34) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Ascential from GBX 430 ($5.18) to GBX 390 ($4.70) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Ascential alerts:

Ascential Price Performance

Ascential stock opened at GBX 294.40 ($3.55) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 288.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 318.19. Ascential has a 1 year low of GBX 250 ($3.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 449.60 ($5.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.