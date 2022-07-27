AssetMark Financial (AMK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect AssetMark Financial to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.17 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AssetMark Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AssetMark Financial Stock Performance

AMK stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.09. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $29.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other AssetMark Financial news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 1,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $31,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Michael Kim sold 1,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $36,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,494,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 1,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $31,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,995 shares of company stock valued at $159,076. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 562,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 27,346 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMK. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

Featured Articles

