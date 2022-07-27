ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.90.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACLLF. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACLLF opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.30. ATCO has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $37.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.366 per share. This represents a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

