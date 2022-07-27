Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $48.33

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.33 and traded as low as $41.44. Atlanticus shares last traded at $41.93, with a volume of 18,689 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATLC. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Atlanticus from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Atlanticus from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Atlanticus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $595.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanticus

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.12). Atlanticus had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 71.35%. The company had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.86 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,602,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 238.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 21,960 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 25.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

