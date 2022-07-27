Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,251 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.25.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.80 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.09 and a 200 day moving average of $112.18.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

