Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $663.72

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $663.72 and traded as low as $617.68. Atrion shares last traded at $627.89, with a volume of 1,440 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Atrion alerts:

Atrion Trading Up 3.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $627.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $663.24.

Atrion Dividend Announcement

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.14 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 19.56%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Atrion’s payout ratio is presently 41.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atrion in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,142,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atrion by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Atrion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atrion

(Get Rating)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.