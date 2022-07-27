Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 86824 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Aurcana Silver Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.14, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20.

Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Aurcana Silver

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

