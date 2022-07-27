Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.55

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 36400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.
Aurion Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 21.64 and a current ratio of 22.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.92. The company has a market cap of C$64.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66.
Aurion Resources (CVE:AU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Aurion Resources
Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, titanium, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä.
