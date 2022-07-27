Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.55

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 36400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 21.64 and a current ratio of 22.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.92. The company has a market cap of C$64.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 35,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,695,082 shares in the company, valued at C$8,663,016.42. Insiders have purchased a total of 184,000 shares of company stock worth $130,028 in the last 90 days.

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, titanium, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä.

