Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSK. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $603,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 114,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $43.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.73.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

