Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,181 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5,436.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,254 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.98.

