Auto (AUTO) Achieves Market Cap of $15.59 Million

Auto (AUTO) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last week, Auto has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Auto has a market capitalization of $15.59 million and $2.42 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auto coin can now be bought for $294.08 or 0.01391884 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004728 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,120.94 or 0.99965444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003657 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00126882 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00029607 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Auto Profile

Auto is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork.

Buying and Selling Auto

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

