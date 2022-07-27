Automata Network (ATA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.66 Million

Automata Network (ATA) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Automata Network has a total market cap of $27.80 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004733 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00016995 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001943 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000309 BTC.
About Automata Network
Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.
Automata Network Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.