Automata Network (ATA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.66 Million

Automata Network (ATA) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Automata Network has a total market cap of $27.80 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00016995 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000309 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.

Automata Network Coin Trading

