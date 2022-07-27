AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on AutoWeb from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on AutoWeb from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research cut AutoWeb from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

AutoWeb Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $0.39 on Friday. AutoWeb has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82. The company has a market cap of $5.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.17.

Institutional Trading of AutoWeb

AutoWeb ( NASDAQ:AUTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 million. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 76.04% and a negative net margin of 14.11%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AutoWeb stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.76% of AutoWeb worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

About AutoWeb

(Get Rating)

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.