Autumn Glory Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,394 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $887,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Intel Stock Down 0.5 %

INTC opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $159.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

