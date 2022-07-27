Autumn Glory Partners LLC Invests $224,000 in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,903.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,045,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after buying an additional 1,019,581 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,162,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,602,000 after acquiring an additional 962,656 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,062,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,315,000 after purchasing an additional 523,997 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,969,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,236,000 after purchasing an additional 455,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,393,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KLIC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

KLIC opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $384.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,167 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,461.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

