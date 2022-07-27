Autumn Glory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 13,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. 16.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.0205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 8.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOK. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($6.84) to €6.10 ($6.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. AlphaValue raised Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.33) to €5.80 ($5.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.48.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

