Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Sold by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,608 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVEM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,261,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,866,000 after purchasing an additional 454,899 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,119,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,181,000 after buying an additional 157,618 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,073,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,635,000. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $8,008,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVEM stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.14. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,989. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.29. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.91.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.