Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.70-10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63.
Avery Dennison Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $171.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.72. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $229.24.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Avery Dennison Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.00.
Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,041,000 after buying an additional 24,670 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after purchasing an additional 566,938 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,654,000 after purchasing an additional 19,223 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,817,000 after purchasing an additional 110,183 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,551,000 after purchasing an additional 44,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.
Avery Dennison Company Profile
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
- Weighing Up Micron Technology (Bulls Vs. Bears)
- Canopy Growth Stock Slides, Analysts Divided
- Microsoft’s Future Bright Despite Weaker Than Expected Q4 Earnings
- The Coca-Cola Company: Resilient In The Face Of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.