Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.70-10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $171.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.72. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,041,000 after buying an additional 24,670 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after purchasing an additional 566,938 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,654,000 after purchasing an additional 19,223 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,817,000 after purchasing an additional 110,183 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,551,000 after purchasing an additional 44,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

