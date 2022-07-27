Avion Wealth Acquires 720 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 1,800.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $62.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.32. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

