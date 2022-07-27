Avion Wealth Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITA. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $718,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $98.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.11 and a 200-day moving average of $103.89. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

