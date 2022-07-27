Avion Wealth Buys New Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,136 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth about $228,638,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth about $116,959,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth about $82,722,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth about $72,518,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $45,859,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.51. The company has a market capitalization of $193.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.96) to GBX 2,860 ($34.46) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.53) to GBX 2,550 ($30.72) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.34) to GBX 3,000 ($36.14) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,743.63.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

