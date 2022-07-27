Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aware had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 33.01%.
Aware Stock Performance
AWRE traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,260. Aware has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $4.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $47.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.27.
Insider Activity
In other Aware news, CEO Robert A. Eckel acquired 10,000 shares of Aware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 187,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,759.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,555 shares of company stock worth $58,483. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Aware
Aware Company Profile
Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aware (AWRE)
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
- Weighing Up Micron Technology (Bulls Vs. Bears)
Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.