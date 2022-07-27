Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aware had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 33.01%.

Aware Stock Performance

AWRE traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,260. Aware has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $4.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $47.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Aware alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Aware news, CEO Robert A. Eckel acquired 10,000 shares of Aware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 187,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,759.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,555 shares of company stock worth $58,483. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aware

Aware Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Aware by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aware by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 50,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aware by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.