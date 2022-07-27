aWSB (aWSB) Hits Market Capitalization of $80,377.68

aWSB (aWSB) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. aWSB has a market capitalization of $80,377.68 and approximately $13.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aWSB coin can currently be bought for about $13.15 or 0.00061297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, aWSB has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00017158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000311 BTC.

aWSB Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

Buying and Selling aWSB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aWSB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aWSB using one of the exchanges listed above.

