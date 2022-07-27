aWSB (aWSB) Hits Market Capitalization of $80,377.68

aWSB (aWSB) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. aWSB has a market capitalization of $80,377.68 and approximately $13.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aWSB coin can currently be bought for about $13.15 or 0.00061297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, aWSB has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001579 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00017158 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001920 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000311 BTC.
aWSB Profile
aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.
Buying and Selling aWSB
