Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 22.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AXTA traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $24.12. 155,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $34.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

Institutional Trading of Axalta Coating Systems

About Axalta Coating Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,984,000 after acquiring an additional 674,477 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,872 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,653 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 20.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,936,000 after purchasing an additional 857,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,464,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,159,000 after purchasing an additional 203,590 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

