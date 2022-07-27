Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 22.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.
Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 6.0 %
Shares of NYSE:AXTA traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $24.12. 155,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $34.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.70.
About Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.
