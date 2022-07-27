Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Gap Down to $25.67

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.67, but opened at $24.02. Axalta Coating Systems shares last traded at $24.60, with a volume of 49,205 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average is $26.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 22.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,216,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $503,967,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395,583 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 583.7% in the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 6,435,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $158,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494,317 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth about $78,617,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9,486.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $63,737,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

