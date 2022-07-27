Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,206 shares during the quarter. Axon Enterprise accounts for approximately 2.7% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Axon Enterprise worth $36,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $131,573,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,366,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,156,559,000 after acquiring an additional 426,830 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 645.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 377,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,235,000 after purchasing an additional 326,691 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,440,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,975,000 after purchasing an additional 149,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $324,808.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXON shares. StockNews.com upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $169.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

NASDAQ:AXON traded up $3.43 on Wednesday, hitting $102.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,516. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.43. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $209.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $256.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. Analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

