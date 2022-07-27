Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.00 million-$133.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.52 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $63.57 on Wednesday. Azenta has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $124.79. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.32.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.10 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 301.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

