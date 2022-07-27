Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.00 million-$133.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.52 million.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Azenta Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $63.57 on Wednesday. Azenta has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $124.79. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.32.
About Azenta
Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azenta (AZTA)
- Weighing Up Micron Technology (Bulls Vs. Bears)
- Microsoft’s Future Bright Despite Weaker Than Expected Q4 Earnings
- 3 Mega Cap Tech Stocks to Mega Consider
- The Coca-Cola Company: Resilient In The Face Of Inflation
- Upstart Stock Getting Attractive After an 82% Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.