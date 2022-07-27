B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 1,966.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant stock. Q Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW – Get Rating) by 102.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,913 shares during the quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant alerts:

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant Price Performance

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant stock remained flat at $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.