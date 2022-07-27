Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Stock Price Down 1%

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.12 and last traded at $23.12. 134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.36.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$34.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.07.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

