Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,804 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,971 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Target by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,519 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Target by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.92.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $152.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.99. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

