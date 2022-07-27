Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $17.65 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $17,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM opened at $103.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.87. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.63 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.