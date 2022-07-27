Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $600,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock opened at $77.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

