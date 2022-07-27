Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 335.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $130.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.16. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 target price on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Consumer Edge downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.18.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

