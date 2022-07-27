Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 181 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 1.0% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $816,519,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $295,397,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6,917.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $188,195,000 after purchasing an additional 693,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $463,446,000 after purchasing an additional 371,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $212.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.38 and a 200-day moving average of $239.90. The company has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $281.16.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $286.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.95.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.