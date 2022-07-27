Banco Santander (Brasil) (BSBR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Banco Santander (Brasil) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Performance

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,783.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,313,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,712,000 after purchasing an additional 198,058 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 178,833 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 37,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 111,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Several research firms have weighed in on BSBR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Banco Santander (Brasil) from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

