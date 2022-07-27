Bank of America Raises Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $75.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE THC opened at $63.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $92.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.40.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

