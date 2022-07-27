Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the June 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Bank of Georgia Group Price Performance
Shares of BDGSF stock remained flat at $20.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.37. Bank of Georgia Group has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $20.00.
Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of Georgia Group (BDGSF)
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
- Weighing Up Micron Technology (Bulls Vs. Bears)
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.