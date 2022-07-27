Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the June 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of BDGSF stock remained flat at $20.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.37. Bank of Georgia Group has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

