Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

NYSE BOH traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.98. The company had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,990. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.73. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BOH shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $409,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,681 shares in the company, valued at $18,231,181.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth about $271,000. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Stories

