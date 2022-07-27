Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 18.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NTB stock opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.53.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,678,000 after acquiring an additional 40,872 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 471,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 254,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 49,174 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares during the period.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

(Get Rating)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.