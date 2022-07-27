Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 18.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NTB stock opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.53.
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 50.00%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,678,000 after acquiring an additional 40,872 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 471,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 254,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 49,174 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares during the period.
About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.
