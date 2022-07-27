Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 1,441 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,182,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,467,000 after buying an additional 2,681,063 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,457,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 21,945.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,388,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,781,000 after buying an additional 1,381,928 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,224,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,297,000 after buying an additional 569,772 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,019,000.

Shares of FXI opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average of $33.11. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $42.69.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

