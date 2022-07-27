Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 8,874 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.09% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,328.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 3,930.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.24.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $65.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.65. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $180.59.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 973.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

