Banque Pictet & Cie SA Decreases Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,127 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Bank of America raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $124.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.40. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $149.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

